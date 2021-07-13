Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Learn how to prepare your own proposed redistricting map

Posted by 
 14 days ago
The city has launched a series of training sessions that allow residents to try their hand at redrawing Fort Worth’s council district boundaries using population data from the 2020 census.

The redistricting schedule has been divided into two phases:

  • Pre-redistricting phase, running through the Census Bureau’s release of 2020 census results in late September and a joint City Council work session with the Redistricting Task Force.
  • Redistricting phase, which should be completed before the July 2022 deadline for candidates to establish residency within the council districts that they wish to represent.
  • Here are the upcoming redistricting training sessions:
  • Tuesday, July 20, 6-8 p.m., North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave.
  • Thursday, July 22, 6-8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.
  • Monday, Aug. 9, 6-8 p.m., Highland Hills Recreation Center, 1600 Glasgow Road.
  • Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Lighthouse Fellowship, 7200 Robertson Road.
  • In addition to those workshops, staff members will be available at the upcoming Summer Open Houses to provide information and demonstrations on the software. Here is the schedule:
  • July 29, 6-8 p.m., Future City Hall, 100 Energy Way.
  • Aug. 5, 6-8 p.m., Dunbar High School Gym, 5700 Ramey Ave.
  • Aug. 12, 6-8 p.m., Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway.
  • Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, R.D. Evans Community Center Gym, 3242 Lackland Road.
  • Aug. 19, 6-8 p.m., Doxology Church, 4805 Arborlawn Drive.
  • Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m., Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.

Know before you go

An important feature of the redistricting process is the opportunity for interested residents to use a software program to prepare their own proposed district maps in accordance with the City Council’s adopted criteria.

Before using the software, it is helpful to view the following presentations provided by ESRI, the program vendor. If possible, training participants should also view the presentations before attending training:

  • What is redistricting?
  • What is ESRI redistricting online?
  • Understanding demographic variables.
  • What you need to know about redistricting.
  • ESRI video playlist.

Learn how to log into the software and create an account.

The first software training session for interested residents took place on June 24 at Hazel Harvey Peace Center for Neighborhoods. If you weren’t able to attend that training, you may view a video of the workshop or the presentation from the training.

Learn more about Fort Worth’s redistricting process.

