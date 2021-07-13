Duncan Keith Trade Opens Door for Blackhawks to Make Offseason Splash
Keith trade opens door for Hawks to make big splash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks' offseason is in full swing after the organization parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, who waived his full no-movement clause to be traded to the Edmonton Oilers. The trade was, respectfully, requested by the 37-year-old defenseman so he can be closer to his son in Western Canada and the Blackhawks honored that wish.www.nbcchicago.com
