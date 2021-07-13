Cancel
Duncan Keith Trade Opens Door for Blackhawks to Make Offseason Splash

By Charlie Roumeliotis
Cover picture for the articleKeith trade opens door for Hawks to make big splash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks' offseason is in full swing after the organization parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, who waived his full no-movement clause to be traded to the Edmonton Oilers. The trade was, respectfully, requested by the 37-year-old defenseman so he can be closer to his son in Western Canada and the Blackhawks honored that wish.

NHLNBC Sports

Winners and Losers from 2021 NHL Draft weekend

The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books and it was a hectic couple of days around the NHL. Not only for all of the prospects selected by their new teams, but also for all of the roster movement that took place around the league. Let us take a look...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
wmleader.com

Duncan Keith trade grades: Oilers add three-time Stanley Cup champion in deal with Blackhawks

The 2021 offseason is expected to be a doozy with the Kraken’s expansion draft and the unforeseen flat cap looming for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Now the first domino has fallen, as the Blackhawks parted ways with three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith, sending him to the Oilers on Monday. The 2015 Conn Smythe winner requested a move to Western Canada to be closer to his son, Colton, who lives in Penticton, B.C.
NHLchatsports.com

The Seth Jones deal is worse than expected

The Blackhawks just traded two first round picks, a second-rounder (promptly used on Carolina’s Jake Bean) and Adam Boqvist to the Blue Jackets for Seth Jones, the 32nd overall pick in 2021 and a sixth. So ... that happened. If you want to look on the bright side (hey, we’re...
chicitysports.com

Chicago Blackhawks send Duncan Keith to Edmonton for Caleb Jones, draft pick

The Duncan Keith era in Chicago is officially over. After speculation that the Chicago Blackhawks were working on a deal to send the veteran defenseman out West just a few weeks ago, that rumor became true on Monday afternoon. Per multiple reports, the Blackhawks have traded Keith to the Edmonton...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Duncan Keith Trade Effect on The Expansion Draft

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers #29, Duncan Keith Chicago Blackhawks #2 Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers made a trade, and the ramifications are going to have an impact on this team for a while. With the Duncan Keith trade finally happening and the Edmonton Oilers giving up...
NHLPosted by
WDBO

Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

CHICAGO — (AP) — Duncan Keith is heading to the Edmonton Oilers in the latest departure of a cornerstone player from the Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup core, a move that could help the club speed up a long-term rebuild. Chicago traded Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, to Edmonton on...
NHLoilersnation.com

How the Edmonton Oilers can make the most of Duncan Keith

The massive move sending shockwaves through the hockey world this week was the Edmonton Oilers paying a pretty penny to acquire the talents of grey-beard defenceman Duncan Keith. It was a big trade in which the Oilers undersold their own leverage and overpaid in the deal, but one general manager...
hockeybuzz.com

Thoughts on the Duncan Keith trade?

In this edition of the hotstove, we share our thoughts on the trade that sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. I think this trade is horrendous for the Edmonton Oilers on so many levels. For one, Duncan Keith is...
ABC News

Edmonton Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Chicago Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers acquired Chicago Blackhawks star defenseman Duncan Keith and minor league forward Tim Soderlund on Monday in a trade for defenseman Caleb Jones and a 2022 conditional third-round draft pick, it was announced. Keith waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the trade. He has reportedly expressed a desire...
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

What to make of Blackhawks' trade for Seth Jones

For years, the Blackhawks have been looking for Duncan Keith's successor as the franchise's No. 1 defenseman. And they finally got one on Friday by swinging for the fences. Moments before the start of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks officially acquired defenseman Seth Jones in a blockbuster deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets that involved defenseman Adam Boqvist and a pair of first-round picks.
NHLblackhawkup.com

Blackhawks’ Legend Niklas Hjalmarsson Retires After 14 Seasons

Another Chicago Blackhawks legend is calling it a career. Chicago Blackhawks legend Niklas Hjalmarsson is hanging up the skates after 14 seasons in the NHL according to Craig Morgan. Hjalmarsson spent ten seasons with the Blackhawks during which time he won three Stanley Cups and played in over 623 games during the regular season, and an additional 128 during the playoffs.
NHLaudacy.com

Blackhawks acquire star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from Golden Knights

(670 The Score) The Blackhawks on Tuesday morning made another big splash on the trade market -- but they're holding out hope the new addition wants to play for them. Chicago acquired star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced. If Fleury continues his career, his addition is a massive step toward competing at a higher level for the Blackhawks, as he’s the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s best goalie.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Why Duncan Keith Is the Best Defenseman in Blackhawks History

Why Duncan Keith is the best Hawks defenseman ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another franchise icon is on the move. On Monday, the Blackhawks traded three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, granting the 37-year-old defenseman's wish to finish his NHL career in a market that's closer to his son in Western Canada. He has two years left on his 12-year contract that carries a $5.538 million cap hit.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now one position that still needs to be addressed is goaltending. I...
NHLbleachernation.com

Suter Not Qualified, Gaudette Signed, NHL Free Agency Eve, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

We are counting down the minutes until the opening of NHL Free Agency tomorrow. The Blackhawks have work to be done ahead of the opening of the free market in the league, started with yesterday’s restricted free agent window for qualifying offers coming and going. While a few questions were answered by Chicago’s moves, a few more were created with them.

