Three Matchups to Watch in MINvSEA at Allianz Field on Sunday

REPORTS OF SEATTLE’S DEMISE HAVE BEEN GREATLY EXAGGERATED: Many — yours truly included — sort of wrote off the Seattle Sounders prior to the start of the season. Sure, they made MLS Cup Final, but in the offseason they had largely stood pat while losing pieces like Jordan Morris, Kelvin Leerdam and Gustav Svensson — whose late goal ended Minnesota’s playoff run in the semifinals. Now, goalkeeper Stefan Frei hasn’t played since May 12, midfielder Nico Lodeiro has played just 24 minutes in one game as a sub, defender Nouhou Tolo hasn’t stepped on the pitch for Seattle since the end of May, and the Sounders are on top of the Supporters Shield standings with the best goal differential in the league. Even for a league as frequently topsy-turvy as MLS, this is some odd stuff. Players have stepped up and a lot of credit has to go to Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, who continues to show why he’s worthy of being considered one of the all-time greats in the league. He’s shifted the team into a 5-3-2 formation that’s allowed the fullbacks to sally forth while keeping the backline robust and it’s worked wonders. The scary question: How much better can they get? Best XI-caliber players like Frei and Lodeiro will be coming back at some point and the return of Lodeiro is particularly worrisome for other teams. For years, the Sounders’ attack has largely been predicated on getting the ball to Lodeiro and letting him work, but now, they’ve shown they have an entirely other way of getting things done as well. Sporting Kansas City might be nipping at their heels in the Supporters Shield race, but with Seattle’s track record of postseason success, it would be sheer folly to bet against them going all the way to another Final at this point.