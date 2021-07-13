Cancel
Three Matchups to Watch in MINvSEA at Allianz Field on Sunday

By Ryan Krasnoo
soundersfc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Sounders are taking on Minnesota United on Sunday in their second meeting of the season. Here are three matchups to watch:. Ruidíaz feasted on Kallman in the 2021 season-opener to the tune of a brace in a 4-0 romp at Lumen Field. The Loons may be without starting center backs Bakaye Dibassy and Michael Boxall due to injury, which means Ruidíaz should have several opportunities come his way as he looks to reclaim first place in the MLS Golden Boot race. He’s currently tied with the LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández with 10 on the season.

Syracuse, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Watching JJ Starling on Sunday

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and associate head coach Adrian Autry will watch 2022 point guard JJ Starling on Sunday as he and the City Rocks participate in an AAU event in Florida. The Orange coaches have been buys this past week watching several top targets including Quadir Copeland, Kyle Filipowski, Christ Essandoko, Chance Westry and commit Justin Taylor. Now JJ Starling is added to the list. In addition, coach Autry will get a chance to evaluate any other players that may have a big game with him in attendance.
MLS
MIX 94.9

5 Tips for an Affordable and Fun Match at MNUFC’s Allianz Field in St. Paul

Attending a Minnesota United Football Club (MNUFC) match at Allianz Field doesn't have to break the bank!. I'm not usually one for bucket lists, but my wife and I recently did something that I have really wanted to do for a couple years now -- see a soccer match at Allianz Field in St. Paul. We attended our first -- and, up until recently, only -- Minnesota United Football Club (MNUFC) game back in 2017 while Allianz Field was under construction and the Loons were playing at Gopher Stadium. While enjoyable on its own, that match was made more memorable by the fact that we attended the week leading up to our late-July wedding and got to share the experience with some of our closest friends and family. Since then, my wife and I have desired to attend another game, waiting until the new field was finished.
MLS

Three reasons to watch Defiance at Los Dos with us

If there’s one thing the LA Galaxy have done well in recent years it’s to win with their USL team. They, along with the Monarchs, are the class of the West’s MLS2 sides. This year Tacoma Defiance, and maybe Las Vegas Lights, are challenging Los Dos for a spot in the playoffs.
Soccer

Many Millions would watch that Round of 16 matchup

Why is football besieged by people who don't know the sport - opining - -- Lazarus 07/14/2021 09:42AM. Why are message boards beseiged by people who think they know -- Sterling Malory Archer 07/16/2021 08:34AM. Oh what a great memory you built with your daughter Rives. -- Lazarus 07/15/2021 1:24PM.
MLS

Sounders hold top spot in Power Rankings for 9th straight week

The Seattle Sounders remain atop the MLSsoccer.com Weekly Power Rankings for the ninth consecutive week following the Rave Green’s 2-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo. The Sounders entered the mini-Gold Cup break riding high after breaking a league record for longest unbeaten start to the MLS Regular Season, which puts them three points clear at the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings.
MLS

Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvSEA

REPORTS OF SEATTLE’S DEMISE HAVE BEEN GREATLY EXAGGERATED: Many — yours truly included — sort of wrote off the Seattle Sounders prior to the start of the season. Sure, they made MLS Cup Final, but in the offseason they had largely stood pat while losing pieces like Jordan Morris, Kelvin Leerdam and Gustav Svensson — whose late goal ended Minnesota’s playoff run in the semifinals. Now, goalkeeper Stefan Frei hasn’t played since May 12, midfielder Nico Lodeiro has played just 24 minutes in one game as a sub, defender Nouhou Tolo hasn’t stepped on the pitch for Seattle since the end of May, and the Sounders are on top of the Supporters Shield standings with the best goal differential in the league. Even for a league as frequently topsy-turvy as MLS, this is some odd stuff. Players have stepped up and a lot of credit has to go to Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, who continues to show why he’s worthy of being considered one of the all-time greats in the league. He’s shifted the team into a 5-3-2 formation that’s allowed the fullbacks to sally forth while keeping the backline robust and it’s worked wonders. The scary question: How much better can they get? Best XI-caliber players like Frei and Lodeiro will be coming back at some point and the return of Lodeiro is particularly worrisome for other teams. For years, the Sounders’ attack has largely been predicated on getting the ball to Lodeiro and letting him work, but now, they’ve shown they have an entirely other way of getting things done as well. Sporting Kansas City might be nipping at their heels in the Supporters Shield race, but with Seattle’s track record of postseason success, it would be sheer folly to bet against them going all the way to another Final at this point.
MLS

First Touches | #MINvSEA

· Minnesota United’s last game was a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. · The shutout snapped Franco Fragapane’s streak of four games with a point. The completed streak has him tied with several players for second-longest on the season behind New England’s Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou and Orlando’s Tesho Akindele, who each reached five games with a point consecutively.
MLS

Training Quotes | #MINvSEA

“It was disappointing. I think everyone was full of optimism. I think that Gareth [Southgate] did so much right during the tournament, I actually think he made a mistake in, not only the team shape, but his selection. But that’s very easy in hindsight, as I know most weeks, everybody’s got a better answer than the coach. They have hindsight to sort of fall back on and a coach doesn’t. I felt [England] gave [Italy] too much respect and conceded too much ground and lost too much initiative during the game.”
Evansville, IN

OTTERS, MINERS MATCHUP SUNDAY POSTPONED

Sunday’s game between the Southern Illinois Miners and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions. The game will be made up with a doubleheader Saturday, July 31 at 5:05 p.m. when the two clubs meet again at Bosse Field. Fans with tickets can...
MLS

Preview | #MINvSEA

SEA: 8-0-5 (3-0-2 on the road) MIN: 4-5-3 (3-2-1 at home) It gets no easier for Minnesota United after seeing their seven-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 2-0 loss away to Colorado Rapids last week. The Loons will wrap up the weekend of MLS action with a meeting against the Seattle Sounders at Allianz Field. There’s no escaping the fact that the Sounders have had Minnesota’s number ever since MNUFC came into the league. In seven tries, the Loons have only eked out a single point in a draw at Allianz Field back in 2019. The Sounders have dealt with injuries and absences all year, including key players like Nico Lodeiro, Stefan Frei and Nouhou Tolo, but none of it has seemed to matter much as they’ve rolled to a lead in the Supporters Shield race on the back of a 13-game unbeaten streak as we near the midpoint of the season. It might take a bit of magic to come away with a result at the weekend, but as the Loons all-too recently learned, every streak has to end.
Soccer

MINvSEA Starting XI: Kelyn Rowe at wingback, Jimmy Medranda in midfield

Homegrown Player Danny Leyva, 18, makes his second consecutive start in midfield alongside João Paulo. In the absence of Cristian Roldan and Alex Roldan -- both of whom are at the Concacaf with the United States and El Salvador, respectively -- Jimmy Medranda lines up in central midfield while Kelyn Rowe shifts over to right wingback.
Seattle, WA

Craig Waibel to be inducted into University of Washington Husky Hall of Fame

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC Senior Vice President of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Craig Waibel has been named to the 2021 class for the Husky Hall of Fame, the University of Washington announced today. A four-year letterman and two-year captain at UW from 1994-1998, Waibel becomes the first Washington men’s soccer player inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame. The Spokane native returned to Montlake as an assistant coach in 2012-2013 following a 12-year playing career with four MLS Cup titles. Prior to joining Sounders FC’s front office in April, he had a four-year stint as Real Salt Lake’s General Manager with three postseason appearances. Waibel and his fellow 2021 inductees are set to officially join the Husky Hall of Fame around the 2021 Homecoming game vs. UCLA on October 16, with official ceremonies scheduled for the following day, October 17. More information can be found via the University of Washington's full announcement.
MLS

Postgame Quotes | MINvSEA

On the feeling in the locker room after this win and putting an end to Seattle’s record unbeaten streak …. “I’m pleased for the players. I’m pleased for the supporters. By the way, I thought they were magnificent today. It might be as good of atmospheres as we’ve had in the stadium. They got us through in the end, so, hats off to them. But, no, we know they’ve got a few injuries, they’ve got a few people away. The starting eleven that they put out, there’s probably seven of them that have played most of the games this year. And, as I’ve said, everybody knows the respect I have for [Brian Schmetzer] and his coaching staff. I think they do an unbelievable job. Four finals in five years, I think it is. So, we knew it was going to be tough today. The one thing about it is, you look at the young kids they brought on at the end, big, strong, pace all around, so, I’m pleased for the players. Because, I thought, actually, for the first 35, 40 minutes we were far and away the better team. I thought once we let the game get stretched, they started to get their spare man in midfield on the ball a little bit too much for my liking. But, overall, it’s a big win for us and it sets us up nicely for next week.”
MLS

Recap | #MINvSEA

Minnesota United came into Sunday afternoon’s scrap with the Seattle Sounders looking to take a little revenge for a pair of defeats, namely their 4-0 season opening loss and their 3-2 loss in the Western Conference Final last season, both in Seattle. In fact, the Loons had never beaten the Sounders in MLS, and Seattle came into the game with a 13-game unbeaten streak that has them sitting atop the Supporters Shield race. The Loons didn’t let any of that get to them, coming out on the front foot and keeping the Sounders uncomfortable until sub Niko Hansen’s cross in the 81st minute found Robin Lod for the tap in, giving MNUFC a massive home win.
MLS

LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Real Salt Lake

After a tough loss on Saturday to the Vancouver Whitecaps, the LA Galaxy continued to look lethargic to start the game against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. They didn’t get out of their own defensive half, and gave up the ball repeatedly in the midfield. Kévin Cabral may as well have put a lawn chair down at midfield. The Galaxy were particularly vulnerable down the left with Villafaña being beat, Dunbar not playing much defense, and Raveloson being slow to make up ground.
MLB

Three Navigators Set to Play in Sunday's NECBL All-Star Game

LYNN, Mass. -- Three members of the North Shore Navigators were selected to participate in the 2021 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, July 18 at Cardines Field in Newport, R.I. First baseman Logan Bravo (Harvard), pitcher Jackson Emus (Princeton) and center...
MLS

MLS | The Latest Round-Up Of The 2021 Season

With the NBA & NHL seasons concluded recently, US sports fans may be wondering what else they can watch to fill the sports void. As well as the current MLB season well and truly underway, the 2021 MLS season is also ongoing – it’s extremely exciting so far!. Now, the...

