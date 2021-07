Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the LA Clippers. Superstar Luka Doncic was unstoppable, but LA had too much firepower. The Clippers survived losing three times on their home floor to take the series. The Mavs will be looking to improve their roster this offseason to take another step forward in 2022.