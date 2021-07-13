Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Mechanical stimuli significantly influence organ growth

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Technical University of Munich (TUM) In addition to chemical factors, mechanical influences play an important role in the natural growth of human organs such as kidneys, lungs and mammary glands -- but also in the development of tumors. Now a research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has investigated the process in detail using organoids, three-dimensional model systems of such organs which are produced in the laboratory.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Organs#Stimuli#Cellular Biophysics#Tu Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Tumors
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
ScienceInverse

The next Covid variant could arise in unexpected species

People have been panicking about Covid-19 in animals since the very start of the pandemic. There’s now plenty of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – can cross from humans into other animals. This is known as spillback. The virus is capable of infecting a range of species, from hamsters to gorillas.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mechanical factors play a key role in the natural growth of human organs

In addition to chemical factors, mechanical influences play an important role in the natural growth of human organs such as kidneys, lungs and mammary glands - but also in the development of tumors. Now a research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has investigated the process in detail using organoids, three-dimensional model systems of such organs which are produced in the laboratory.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine

A research group led by Prof. PIAO Hailong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) identified hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) subtypes with distinctive metabolic phenotypes through bioinformatics and machine learning methods, and elucidated the potential mechanisms based on a metabolite-protein interaction network and multi-omics data.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
ChemistryScience Daily

Synthesis of one of the most abundant organic lipids elucidates its structure

Crenarchaeol is a large, closed-loop lipid that is present in the membranes of ammonium-oxidizing archaea, a unicellular life form that exists ubiquitously in the oceans. In comparison to other archaeal membrane lipids, crenarchaeol is very complex and, so far, attempts to confirm its structure by synthesizing the entire molecule have been unsuccessful. Organic chemists from the University of Groningen have taken up this challenge and discovered that the proposed structure for the molecule was largely, but not entirely, correct.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

The rhythm in a working heart is regulated by electrical impulses. Disturbances of this bioelectrical process can result in cardiac arrhythmias, or irregularities in heartbeat -- a common ailment that can lead to illness and death. In Biophysics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Harvard Medical School provide a state-of-the-art...
ScienceScience Daily

Metal-based molecules show promise against the build-up of Alzheimer's peptides

In lab tests, Imperial researchers have created a metal-based molecule that inhibits the build-up of a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease. A peptide is a fragment of a protein, and one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease is the build-up of a specific peptide known as amyloid-β. The team demonstrated that with the aid of ultrasound, their molecule can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, targeting the part of the brain where the damaging peptide most often accumulates.
PhysicsScience Daily

Electrons in quantum liquid gain energy from laser pulses

The absorption of energy from laser light by free electrons in a liquid has been demonstrated for the first time. Until now, this process was observed only in the gas phase. The findings, led by Graz University of Technology, open new doors for ultra-fast electron microscopy. The investigation and development...
ScienceScience Daily

Newfound human brain cell type helps center people in mental maps

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. A previously unknown kind of human brain cell appears to help people center themselves in their personal maps of the world, according to a new study from neuroscientists at Columbia Engineering. This discovery sheds light on the cellular mechanisms underlying navigation and memory in humans, as well as what parts of the brain might get disrupted during the kinds of memory impairments common in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Sciencearxiv.org

Traveling waves of an FKPP-type model for self-organized growth

We consider a reaction-diffusion system of densities of two types of particles, introduced by E. Hannezo in the context of branching morphogenesis. It is a simple model for a growth process: active, branching particles $A$ form the growing boundary layer of an otherwise completely static tissue, represented by inactive particles $I$. The active particles diffuse, branch and become irreversibly inactive upon collision with a particle of arbitrary type. While related to the well-studied FKPP-equation, this system features a rather game-changing continuum of steady state solutions: $A(x,t) = 0, I(x,t) = K, K \geq 0$, where each steady state corresponds to a possible outcome of the growth process. However, simulations indicate that this system self-organizes: traveling fronts with fixed shape arise for a wide range of initial data. We analyze this phenomenon by describing all positive and bounded traveling wave solutions, and obtain necessary and sufficient conditions for their existence. In particular, we find out which steady states are joined via heteroclinic wave orbits: these pairs $A_{\pm\infty} = 0, I_{\pm_\infty} \geq 0$ exhibit the symmetry $I_{+ \infty} + I_{-\infty} = 2$. Our approach is constructive: we first prove the existence of almost constant solutions and then use a continuity argument along the limiting points to extend our results to a larger class of solutions.
ScienceScience Daily

Rats prefer to help their own kind; humans may be similarly wired

A decade after scientists discovered that lab rats will rescue a fellow rat in distress, but not a rat they consider an outsider, new research from the University of California, Berkeley, pinpoints the brain regions that drive rats to prioritize their nearest and dearest in times of crisis. It also suggests humans may share the same neural bias.
ScienceScience Daily

The rat's whiskers: Multidisciplinary research reveals how we sense texture

How we sense texture has long been a mystery. It is known that nerves attached to the fingertip skin are responsible for sensing different surfaces, but how they do it is not well understood. Rodents perform texture sensing through their whiskers. Like human fingertips, whiskers perform multiple tasks, sensing proximity and shape of objects, as well as surface textures.
ChemistryScience Daily

Small molecule plays outsize role in controlling nanoparticle

Ligands are much like nanosized barnacles, binding to many kinds of surfaces. This form of adsorption is crucial for a range of chemical processes, from purification and catalysis to the design of nanomaterials. However, understanding how ligands interact with the surface of nanoparticles has been a challenge to study. Adsorbed...
CancerScience Daily

Thinking without a brain

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
ChemistryScience Daily

Chemistry discovery could remove micropollutants from environment

Army-funded research identified a new chemistry approach that could remove micropollutants from the environment. Micropollutants are biological or chemical contaminants that make their way into ground and surface waters in trace quantities. Using a pioneering imaging technique, Cornell University researchers obtained a high-resolution snapshot of how ligands, molecules that bind...
ScienceScience Daily

Human cells harness power of detergents to wipe out bacteria

Cells, like many of us, fend off germs with cleaning products. Researchers have discovered that a molecule made throughout much of the body wipes out invading bacteria like a detergent attacking an oily stain. This killer cleaner, a protein known as APOL3, thwarts infections by dissolving bacterial membranes, Howard Hughes...
ScienceScience Daily

Red blood cell 'traffic' contributes to changes in brain oxygenation

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...

Comments / 0

Community Policy