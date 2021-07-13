Mechanical stimuli significantly influence organ growth

We consider a reaction-diffusion system of densities of two types of particles, introduced by E. Hannezo in the context of branching morphogenesis. It is a simple model for a growth process: active, branching particles $A$ form the growing boundary layer of an otherwise completely static tissue, represented by inactive particles $I$. The active particles diffuse, branch and become irreversibly inactive upon collision with a particle of arbitrary type. While related to the well-studied FKPP-equation, this system features a rather game-changing continuum of steady state solutions: $A(x,t) = 0, I(x,t) = K, K \geq 0$, where each steady state corresponds to a possible outcome of the growth process. However, simulations indicate that this system self-organizes: traveling fronts with fixed shape arise for a wide range of initial data. We analyze this phenomenon by describing all positive and bounded traveling wave solutions, and obtain necessary and sufficient conditions for their existence. In particular, we find out which steady states are joined via heteroclinic wave orbits: these pairs $A_{\pm\infty} = 0, I_{\pm_\infty} \geq 0$ exhibit the symmetry $I_{+ \infty} + I_{-\infty} = 2$. Our approach is constructive: we first prove the existence of almost constant solutions and then use a continuity argument along the limiting points to extend our results to a larger class of solutions.