Injury Report: July 13

Welcome to this week’s Injury Report! With the All-Star break upon us, the injuries were to a minimum this week. Let’s get to it!. Ronald Acuña Jr will miss the rest of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL. Typically ACL tears are a nine-month recovery, so we will use that as our timeline for the time being. After any major surgery, things can happen that will either progress or delay Acuña’s timeline, but I fully expect him to return for 2022 Spring Training.