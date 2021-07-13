Full of Hammers: Valdosta High football releases 2021 schedule
VALDOSTA –– For the first time in school history, the Valdosta Wildcats will kick off the 2021 season without a postseason to play for. The team released its 10-game regular season schedule on Sunday, opening against Region 1-5A powerhouse Warner Robins Aug. 21 at Mercer University in Macon. The Demons went 13-1 last season, including a forfeit win over Valdosta following quarterback Jake Garcia's ineligibility ruling.www.valdostadailytimes.com
