Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Full of Hammers: Valdosta High football releases 2021 schedule

By Shane Thomas shane.thomas@gaflnews.com
Valdosta Daily Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA –– For the first time in school history, the Valdosta Wildcats will kick off the 2021 season without a postseason to play for. The team released its 10-game regular season schedule on Sunday, opening against Region 1-5A powerhouse Warner Robins Aug. 21 at Mercer University in Macon. The Demons went 13-1 last season, including a forfeit win over Valdosta following quarterback Jake Garcia's ineligibility ruling.

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norcross, GA
Valdosta, GA
Football
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Bainbridge, GA
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Warner Robins, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammers#Mercer University#American Football#Cowboys#Espn#The Blue Devils#Homecoming#The Valdosta Daily Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy