The romance of a hotel bar is underrated—whether you’re in town visiting for business or pleasure, you need a staycation, or just a night out for well-mixed cocktails. The bartenders at hotel bars are often a different breed, too. Sure, they’re trained to whip up your favorite drink and local favorites but they also have a knack for making you feel welcome, whether that’s three hours away, three thousand miles away, or three blocks away from where you call home. They’ll be your tour guide, your therapist, and your new friend. If they’re really good at what they do, you’ll go back on day two to tell them about how you spent the day exploring their recommendations.