Let's get one thing straight right out of the gate: there is no ‘cloud versus data center.’ It's a false dichotomy. The reality is that cloud and data centers are critical parts of the digital infrastructure. More than that, their relationship is one of symbiosis. Advances in data center technology (think high-speed connectivity, efficient power, and more) boost the effectiveness of the cloud, and vice versa. This synergy has the potential to help clients fuel limitless future product innovation and service optimization for their customers.