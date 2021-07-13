Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Swedish House Mafia Are Releasing a New Single This Week

By Jason Heffler
edm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of smoke and mirrors, Swedish House Mafia are officially returning with new music. A source close to the fabled electronic music trio tells EDM.com they are set to release a new song on Thursday, July 15th. The track reportedly features Grammy-nominated R&B superstar Ty Dolla $ign and blossoming hip-hop artist 070 Shake.

edm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Electronic Music#Ultra Music Festival#Swedish House Mafia#Nbc#Celebrities#Lions#Nbc
Related
Tulsa, OKearmilk.com

Dev Soter releases intimate new single "Tulsa"

Indie pop artist Dev Soter has made a name for himself relentlessly breaking new ground with his combination of sunny melodies, distinctive visual style, and uniquely altered vocals. The Massachusetts boundary-pusher is at it again with his latest track “Tulsa” – a mesmerizing and realistic look at the challenges that come with being an up-and-coming artist.
Musicedmidentity.com

Boys Noize Releases Two Singles Off Upcoming Album ‘+/-‘

Boys Noize is sending us all into a frenzy following the release of his new tracks “Nude” and “Xpress Yourself” off his upcoming album +/-. Boys Noize is a different breed. Besides his incredible legacy as an artist and producer, he continues to push the envelope in such an effortless way. Since the release of his impeccable debut album in 2007, oi oi oi, Alex Ridha has paved the way for artists who prefer to color outside the lines. Simply put, you can’t box him into any category. Boys Noize is Boys Noize, and that alone is a massive compliment to his talent.
Musicearmilk.com

Nitefire release a nostalgic video for "Uptight" [Video]

The duo Nitefire gallivant around the city sporting beaded bracelets and necklaces in their newest music video for their latest single, "Uptight". The nostalgic-feeling visual video is fashionably retro and feels straight out of a late 90s, lightheaded cinematic flick. The two friends hailing from San Fernando Valley have about...
Worldedm.com

Mysterious Swedish House Mafia Poster in Melbourne Ignites Rumor Mill

Once again, Swedish House Mafia appear to have made a cryptic announcement and ignited rumors of a comeback. Over the weekend, an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a poster with Swedish House Mafia's iconic three-dot logo and a date reading "16 07 21." If the advert is confirmed to be real (some commenters are skeptical), the mysterious message could signal new music from the iconic on-again, off-again EDM trio. It could, however, allude to an upcoming performance in Australia or a tour announcement.
Musicptownmedia.com

Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign, And 070 Shake Reflect On ‘Lifetime’

EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia returned earlier this year with a new single, “It Gets Better,” and the announcement that they’d be releasing their debut studio album Paradise Again in late 2021 — their first project since 2012 compilation Until Now. Today, they released the latest single from the upcoming project, “Lifetime,” which features R&B futurists Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake reflecting on once-in-a-lifetime lovers over a pulsating production from the Stockholm-based trio.
Musicriver1037.com

The Offspring release new video for the single “This Is Not Utopia”

The Offspring have shared the video for the track “This Is Not Utopia,” which is included on their 10th studio album, Let The Bad Times Roll, the first studio release from the group in nine years. After announcing Let The Bad Times Roll at the beginning of 2021, they released...
Musicedmidentity.com

EMBRZ Releases New Single and Announces Debut Album

EMBRZ has unveiled “Where You Are” with Lizzy Land, the first single off his debut album Moments that’s due out on This Never Happened. Never one to be put into a box, EMBRZ sound is constantly evolving yet, always rooted in emotional connection. This emerging producer and professional plucker of heartstrings excels in hitting right in the feels, allowing listeners to lose themselves on the dancefloor time and time again. It seems like just yesterday we were vibing out to his melodic hits “Moving With U” and “Letting Go,” but flash forward to the present and he’s delivered “Where You Are” – the gorgeous lead single from his upcoming album Moments.
edm.com

DJ Snake and Malaa Tease Rowdy Collab, "Ring The Alarm"

Fresh off the announcement of a collaborative tour, DJ Snake and Malaa are reuniting on the music production front for a brand new track. The former teased a clip of a new tune tentatively called "Ring The Alarm," recorded during a recent DJ set at La Clairière in Paris. If the snippets that have been shared on social media are any indication, the unreleased song is a dark, high-octane party-starter. The Pardon My French collaborators produced a menacing house track with a barrage of synths and a chugging bassline, perfect for nightclubs.
edm.com

Attack Attack! Release Metalcore and Bass Hybrid, "Fade With Me" [Premiere]

Attack Attack!, one of the most beloved metalcore groups of the mid-2000s, have unveiled a riveting metalcore-electronic jam. Dubbed "Fade With Me," the track features haunting keys and crisp vocals, which builds to an aggressive drop oozing with melodic bass flair. Check out the new crossover banger below, premiered exclusively by EDM.com.
Musicmixmag.net

Mysterious Swedish House Mafia posters pop up worldwide

Cryptic billboards began popping up all over the globe this week teasing new music from the Swedish EDM trio, Swedish House Mafia. Posters emerged in New York, Stockholm, and Mexico City, among other places, featuring three dots down the centre in Swedish House Mafia’s signature logo style. Read this next:...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Swedish House Mafia Deliver ‘Lifetime,’ ‘It Gets Better’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Swedish House Mafia performed a medley of their two new songs, “Lifetime” and “It Gets Better,” on The Tonight Show Monday, July 19th. The performance largely took place within the confines of three spheres, with Swedish House Mafia first appearing inside the circles as they glowed orange and the group began playing “Lifetime.” Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, who provide vocals on “Lifetime,” also appeared in silhouette inside the unique spotlights. After Swedish House Mafia moved on to “It Gets Better,” the performance ended with an eye-popping blitzkrieg of lights and visuals. Swedish House Mafia released “Lifetime” on Monday, ahead of their Tonight Show performance. “It Gets Better,” meanwhile, dropped last week. Both songs arrived with music videos directed by Alexander Wessely. “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” mark the first music from Swedish House Mafia in eight years. The group’s last album, Until Now, was released in 2012, and the following year they went on hiatus. Their return was accompanied by a new record deal with Republic Records.
Theater & DanceBillboard

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Peggy Gou, Icona Pop, Amtrac & More

New music? We've got it. From house to deep house to dance pop and beyond, here are the best new dance tracks out this week. After applying a balm to our collective anxiety last month with the downtempo ballad “Nabi,” Peggy Gou is pulling us back onto the dancefloor with her new track “I Go.” Despite her relatively short tenure in the dance world, Gou is becoming a perennial summer banger-bringer, with hits such as 2018’s “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)” and 2019’s “Starry Night” already in her pocket. (Last summer doesn’t count, for obvious reasons.)
Musicmxdwn.com

Magdalena Bay Announce New Album Mercurial World for October 2021 Release

Indie pop duo Magdalena Bay has announced a new studio album called Mercurial World, which is currently set for release via Luminelle on October 8. The album was recorded in the period of 18 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin of touring alongside Kero Kero Bonito and Yumi Zuoma last year. Magdalena Bay has also released a new single called “Chaeri,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Luke Orlando.
Musicstereoboard.com

Bastille Release New Song Give Me The Future

Bastille have shared a new song. Following Distorted Light Beam, Give Me The Future serves as the second preview of the band's upcoming fourth album, due out later in 2021, though a release date is still to be confirmed. Cast across a light, echoey beat, ethereal synths, and a soaring...
Musicstereoboard.com

Shakria Releases New Single Don't Wait Up

Shakira has dropped a new single, Don't Wait Up. Anchored by an electronic beat, the hypnotizing club-ready dance-pop bop offers up an earworm chorus and comes after the Colombian hitmaker teased the release a couple of days ago, posting a video to social media. Co-produced by Shak and Ian Kirkpatrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy