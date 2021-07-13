Cancel
Pierce County, WA

2021 Drive-thru School Supply & Resource Fair Event of the YEAR!

Cover picture for the articleElks USA, Operation Homefront and Joint Services Support, invite you to the annual 2021 Back to School Resource Fair! This event is for children attending Kindergarten through 12th Grade. The drive-thru event will allow registered attendees to simply drive their vehicles up to a designated location where they will pull up, sign in, and one of our many volunteers will be placing backpack(s) full of school supplies into the trunk of your vehicle! Each of our six state-wide locations require pre-registration to confirm eligibility. So, please sign up, (see links and registration requirements by location below) to attend if you have not received school supplies from another organization for the coming school year. National Guard and Reservists have priority, Veterans may register on a space available basis after meeting with a Family Assistance Specialist. Only children registered in DEERS qualify for this event.

