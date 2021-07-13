Cancel
Nivea Details Abuse, Addiction & Overcoming Depression In Explosive Interview With Kandi Burress

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 11 days ago
Veteran R&B singer Nivea had short-lived success in the music biz during the early 2000s, but sadly took a turn in her career that saw the “Danger” vocalist virtually vanish from the game halfway before decade’s end. In recent years Nivea has opened up about some of the struggles that led to her downfall, particularly in the BET documentary Finding Nivea, but her most recent sit-down with Kandi Burress was truly an eye-opener into some of the extreme adversities she had to actually go through.

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

