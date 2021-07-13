Cancel
Economy

Bouchette named to Financial Institutions Board

By Super User
Florence News Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis recently welcomed two new appointees to the S.C. Board of Financial Institutions. Thomas Bouchette and Jenny Michaels were confirmed by the Senate in May to serve four-year terms on the state board. Their first official meeting as board members will be on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Columbia. The Senate also confirmed Wayne Wicker, Chairman and CEO of South Atlantic Bank, for a four-year term. Wicker first joined the board in 2018 when he was selected to fill an unexpired vacancy. Bouchette serves as the president and chief operating officer for The Citizens Bank in Florence, a role he assumed in 2019 after serving as executive vice president and chief banking officer since 2015. During his 35-year career in banking, he has risen from a lending officer with Pee Dee Farm Credit Bank, to various roles with SCN/Wachovia and The Citizens Bank from 1997-1999. Michaels is the senior vice president/chief administrative officer for SAFE Federal Credit Union in Sumter. A graduate of the University of Nebraska and the Washburn University School of Law, Michaels was previously an attorney with law firms in Kansas and Missouri before serving as general counsel to Park Community Credit Union in Louisville, Ky. She joined SAFE Federal Credit Union as Chief Risk Officer in 2017. “We welcome Tommy and Jenny to the board and look forward to their insights as we continue to monitor and support the state’s financial services industry,” said Loftis, who serves as chairman of the S.C. Board of Financial Institutions. The 11-member State Board of Financial Institutions is responsible for the supervision, licensing and examination of all state-chartered banks, savings and loan associations, savings banks, credit unions, trust companies, development corporations, mortgage lenders, mortgage loan originators, consumer finance companies, deferred-presentment companies and regular check-cashing companies.

