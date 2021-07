Deanna Stuckman, 32 from W. Kendig Rd. Pequea Township has been charged with one count of Simple Assault. The charges stem from a domestic disturbance that occurred at her residence on 6/30/21 at approx. 6 PM. During an argument Stuckman allegedly struck a 31 year old male in the head with a frying pan. The man was transported by EMS to LGH for treatment. Stuckman was taken into custody without incident. She was transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment and was arraigned by MDJ Albert. Bail was set at $5000 unsecure and Stuckman was released.