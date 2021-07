In an update to a frightening story out of Elizabethton, two juveniles are in the juvenile detention center in Carter County after charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault were placed against them after they allegedly repeatedly beat a ten year old girl. The incident was reported Monday that her daughter was invited to play with neighbors. The ten year old was found four hours later with severe bruises and other injuries requiring medical treatment. The charges were filed after Elizabethton police consulted with the district attorney’s office and after conducting an interview with the victim. The two juveniles are now waiting for an initial appearance in juvenile court next week.