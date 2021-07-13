The new LUMIX GH5M2 reimagines high-quality livestreaming

Give everyone the best seat in the house with the Sony HT-A7000 smart Dolby Atmos soundbar. This home theater gadget features 7.1.2 channel surround sound, 2 beam tweeters, 2 up-firing speakers, and 5 front speakers for a sound that comes from all directions. You also get a built-in subwoofer for deep bass. What’s more, the Sound Field Optimization calibrates with your environment for easy setup. Also, with support for 8K, 4K/120 passthrough, and Dolby Vision, you get vivid visuals. Additionally, you can customize your setup with optional subwoofers and rear speaker sets. Moreover, this Dolby Atmos speaker pairs with BRAVIA for soundbar controls that are easy to access. Furthermore, you can stream the way you want to with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and others. And, of course, this soundbar works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Finally, Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio immerse you in high-quality sound.