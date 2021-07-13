Cancel
The new LUMIX GH5M2 reimagines high-quality livestreaming

By Panasonic LUMIX
videomaker.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2 has an extensive list of video features, but one that really stands out is its ability to livestream. In this article, we will be covering the new livestreaming capabilities of the Panasonic LUMIX GH5M2. Live streaming capabilities. To start livestreaming, all you need is the...

