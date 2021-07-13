Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Chamber officially becomes 'Washington County Chamber'

By Max Egener
Posted by 
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRtjg_0avxXpWd00 After a member vote, the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce changed its name to the 'Washington County Chamber of Commerce.'

The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce has been renamed the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce."

Members of the chamber voted to officially approve a rebrand of the business organization during a nearly two-week period which ended Monday, July 12, according to an announcement by the chamber Tuesday, July 13.

The Washington County Chamber says it is seeking to use the new name to amplify members' voices at the county and state levels, as well as bring in new members from unincorporated Washington County.

"By creating the WCCC, our goal is to provide membership options to the 6,000 businesses in unincorporated Washington County," read a statement by the chamber's board chair Jayne Bond and chief executive Deanna Palm. "If you are a current member, your benefits will not change."

Leaders of the chamber have previously said Washington County's rapid growth and changing economy necessitated the name change.

The chamber is currently recruiting for a public policy and government relations director as part of the work toward its expanded goals.

The decision to rebrand as a countywide chamber has frustrated leaders of other chambers of commerce in Washington County, who say the move will only confuse people. There are eight other city-based chambers of commerce in the county.

Several leaders in other chambers have been concerned the move will compel their members to leave their local chamber for the rebranded countywide chamber.

"We understand that this decision has created some concerns among other Washington County chambers," Washington County Chamber leaders said in their announcement of the voting result. "This was not our intention. We value our relationships with these colleagues and intend to continue collaborating."

Leaders of multiple other chambers actively lobbied their members that are also members of the Washington County Chamber to vote "no" on the name change.

More than 85% of ballots cast were in favor of the name change, said Jen Little, director of communications and brand strategy for the Washington County Chamber. Nearly 20% of members voted, Little said.

"Your Board and I do not believe this is done in good faith, nor is it in the best interest of the Forest Grove/Cornelius Chamber of Commerce," Juanita Lint, director of the chamber in Forest Grove and Cornelius, stated in a July 1 email to members encouraging them to vote against the name change.

Similar messages were sent by leaders of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce.

The message from Beaverton Chamber leaders said six chambers in the county were united in opposing Hillsboro Chamber's name change.

The rebranding effort was not always intended to be done unilaterally, however.

In a June 24 message announcing the Hillsboro Chamber's plans to rebrand, chamber officials said they engaged with the eight other chambers in September 2020, with hopes to increase sharing of resources and enhancing collaboration.

Only the Beaverton Chamber expressed interest in furthering such conversations, Washington County Chamber officials said.

Leaders of the two chambers held meetings for months in late 2020 and early 2021 about what Beaverton Chamber meeting minutes describe as a "merger."

They went as far as jointly hiring an attorney and public relations firm. In March, the two chambers entered into a shared leadership contract, placing Palm as the part-time interim president and CEO of the Beaverton Chamber while serving in her Hillsboro Chamber role part-time as well.

That relationship ended abruptly two months later, when the chambers announced that the shared contract had ended, despite the Beaverton Chamber not identifying a new permanent leader.

Beaverton Chamber officials have said plans to unify did not move forward because ??the Beaverton Chamber would not have received a full-time CEO, the process was rushed, the attorney was hired too late, and both chambers had concerns about whether they could get adequate membership approval.

According to minutes from a Beaverton Chamber board meeting in May, "staff challenges with the transition" also contributed to the end of unification discussions.

A longtime Beaverton Chamber employee and a board member resigned earlier this year amid the possible merger, describing a hostile work environment created by Palm and a lack of transparency by the members of the chambers' transition team.

Palm has declined to comment on the accusations.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the percentage of ballots cast in favor of the name change.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
93
Followers
357
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Wccc#Your Board#The Hillsboro Chamber#The Beaverton Chamber
Related
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro hires its first diversity, equity and inclusion manager

Steve Lee has worked in public policy at all levels of government, including in Gov. Kate Brown's office most recently. Hillsboro has hired its first-ever diversity, equity and inclusion manager. In his new role, Steve Lee will evaluate policies and programs to make sure they don't exclude people, foster the...
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Report: Hillsboro construction worker latest workplace heat death

The employee collapsed after working on a rooftop, according to OSHA. He died later from heat stress.An additional workplace heat-related death has been reported by Oregon officials. The incident occurred at a construction site on June 28, the hottest day on record in the state, though the worker died July 9. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration listed the workplace fatality as "heat stress" that occurred at Robinson Construction Co. in Hillsboro. "The employee was doing a roofing inspection for a potential leak from a condensate line and became ill after coming down and collapsed," said Oregon OSHA public information officer Aaron Corvin. The worker later died in a hospital from heat stress. No further information was provided. OPB could not reach managers at Robinson Construction Co. Corvin said the state is investigating the death. It's not clear when that work will be complete. Editor's note: Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Read the full story on OPB's website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy.Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year. "We want to make sure that people looking for work get the services they need, so they can be back at work before those important safety-net programs end," acting director David Gerstenfeld said. He said that goes beyond reinstating federal...
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Is the Oregon Legislature still accessible?

Evan Bryan: 'Oregon's legislative leaders shut out low-income and disenfranchised Oregonians.'Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney has long praised the Oregon Legislature for its unhampered accessibility. It left visitors and activists from other states nostalgic for a time when citizens could easily approach the people governing their daily lives. That all came to an end during the 2021 session, yet amazingly, Courtney still claimed that the Oregon Legislature remained accessible. To an extent, that could be a correct assertion, but it shows a large degree of ignorance. Especially, when many Oregonians lack reliable high-speed internet access to participate in the process....
PoliticsPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

OLCC to become Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC to work in tandem with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and other state and local agencies to further regulate illegal cannabis growth and add restrictions upon the sale of cannabis extractions such as THC. This includes preventing the sale of THC products to children, such as the currently-unregulated pshycoactive Delta-8 THC,...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Scoggins Dam upgrade delayed

The three options to make the dam seismically safe are more expensive than the project team initially thought. Cost estimates up to 40% higher than expected have delayed an expected decision on the future of Scoggins Dam and Henry Hagg Lake. Clean Water Services, which manages wastewater and stormwater for...
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Women, minorities, young affected most in pandemic downturn

Employment Department report finds implications for Oregon economic recovery now under way.Though Oregon shed a record number of jobs last year during the first two months of the coronavirus pandemic, the people most affected were women, racial and ethnic minorities and the youngest workers — particularly if they were in lower-wage sectors such as restaurants, bars and hotels. That conclusion, drawn from Oregon Employment Department's July 7 Disparate Impacts of the Pandemic Recession in Oregon report, will have implications for how Oregon recovers from the downturn resulting from business shutdowns and curtailments during the pandemic. "The impacts were not evenly...
Tigard, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Letters to the Editor: July 15, 2021

The News-Times hears from readers about COVID-19 vaccine refusal and global poverty.Selfish behavior threatens pandemic recovery This is for all those people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID, prefering instead to cling to vague notions of personal freedom and liberty. Do you folks realize that if everyone followed your lead, we would still be deep into this pandemic, with more loss of life and more limits to real, practical liberty and freedom through shutdowns? Fortunately, most of us got vaccinated and we are now enjoying the benefits, as the unvaccinated are, but it is no thanks to you...
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

With heat rules adopted, farmworker advocates seek more change

Extreme heat forces farmworkers to choose between health and income, and advocates want to change that.A day after Oregon workplace regulators adopted temporary rules to protect workers from extreme heat hazards, Sandra Martin was glad the temperature in Forest Grove wasn't expected to top 90 degrees. Less than two weeks earlier, when the temperature reached a record-breaking 116 degrees in Portland, her husband was sent home early from the nursery where he works, because farmworkers there reported having trouble breathing and being exhausted from the heat. With the temporary rules in place, workers' rights advocates are turning their attention back...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Segment of Jackson School Road to close for two months

The replacement of a culvert at Glencoe Creek will close a segment of Northeast Jackson School Road for two months.An upcoming culvert replacement on Northeast Jackson School Road in Hillsboro will close a segment of the roadway for two months starting next week. All lanes of the road between Northeast Harewood Street and Evergreen Road will be closed from July 19 through Sept. 17, Hillsboro Public Works Department officials said, announcing the closure Friday, July 9. The work to replace the culvert at Glencoe Creek must occur during the fish passage window, as required by the city's permit, officials said....
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Chamber officials resigned amid possible Hillsboro merger

Personnel disputes and frustrations with leadership may have hindered merger discussions between the two chambers. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce's announcement last month that it would unilaterally rebrand as the "Washington County Chamber of Commerce" raised questions about why other chambers in the county weren't involved. According to the Hillsboro...
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon lawmakers pump money, oversight into health care

Residents will have to wait to see whether increased spending and regulation will yield results.This article originally appeared on The Lund Report, a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Oregon legislators made systemic changes to health care this session. Lawmakers expanded Medicaid access to undocumented Oregonians, reshaped the behavioral health system and required the state to regulate mergers in the health care industry. The COVID-19 pandemic put health care at the forefront of a session that unfolded virtually through Zoom meetings because public health restrictions prevented public access at the capitol. Lawmakers, lobbyists and the public dialed in...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Hops partner with Lam Research to honor local citizens

The partnership seeks 'Community Champions' who have shown the true spirit of empathy and human kindness. The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday, July 7, a new partnership with tech company Lam Research to recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in the community. "These Community...
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Third lawsuit filed against Pacific University by ex-employee

Fallon Hughes, who worked in the university's school of pharmacy, has filed a lawsuit against Pacific.Another former employee has filed a lawsuit against Washington County-based Pacific University. Fallon Hughes, who formerly worked at the private university's school of pharmacy, is the third person to file a lawsuit recently against Pacific. She filed her federal lawsuit July 2. Last month, former biology professor David Scholnick sued Pacific, alleging the university forced him out by leveling allegations of gender bias at him. A few weeks earlier, professor Richard Paxton filed suit against Pacific University, alleging he was suspended for more than a...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Summer events return to Hillsboro

The Showtime Concert Series, Celebrate Hillsboro and Pix in the Park return after being canceled or limited last year.After more than a year of canceled or substantially limited activities due to the pandemic, several iconic events are returning to Hillsboro this summer. Starting this month, people can enjoy free concerts and dancing at the Showtime Concert Series at AmberGlen and Shute parks. On July 18, the city's signature community event, Celebrate Hillsboro, returns with a modified pop-up style format at several locations across the city. Additionally, Hillsboro residents once again can set up outside in front of the big screen...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Prayer vigil for Ralph Brown set for July 11

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. Brown has been missing since May 16.Friends and family members of Ralph Brown will be holding a prayer vigil at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ in Forest Grove. The former Cornelius mayor, 76, who suffers from dementia, left his home in his navy blue 2014 Nissan Sentra, license plate 319 KQV, at roughly 6:30 p.m. May 16 after telling his wife he was "going home." At roughly 9 p.m., his daughter Laurie Saunders contacted him by phone,...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon minimum wage jumps to $14 an hour in Portland area

Entry-level workers in the metro area just got a 75-cent raise, but those outside the Portland region will make less. Effective July 1, workers in the Portland metropolitan area who earn minimum wage will now make $14 an hour, up from $13.25. In the so-called standard counties like Deschutes, Hood...
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Move Idaho border? Not so fast, say many Oregonians

Greater Idaho movement finds some support, and some opposition, in latest Oregon Values poll.Imagine Bend being Oregon's eastern most city, a short drive from Redmond, Idaho. "Greater Idaho," the concept of transferring parts of southern and eastern Oregon to Idaho — making Redmond, Idaho a reality — is gaining traction in some rural areas. According to Mike McCarter, the chief petitioner of Move Oregon's Border, a nonprofit advocating for Greater Idaho, the change would give rural Oregon counties a longed-for Republican-led legislature by leaving liberal strongholds like Portland and Eugene — and even Bend and Sisters — behind...
Oregon StatePosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

'Climate change is real': Oregon heat death toll hits 116

The Oregon State Medical Examiner released another stark tally of those who perished during the historic heat wave last month. New state figures show at least 116 people succumbed to the harsh heat and sun that bore down on the Pacific Northwest from June 25 to June 28. At its peak, temperatures reached a record-shattering 116 degrees in the Portland metro area. The new tally provided by the Oregon State Police on July 6 provides no identifying details beyond the age, gender and county of residence of those who died — a stark listings of demographics that offers few...

Comments / 0

Community Policy