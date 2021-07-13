Cancel
Big man on campus: Jackson, Mizzou lineman Connor Tollison named Semoball Male Athlete, Offensive Football Player of the Year

By J.C. Reeves - Southeast Missourian
semoball.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Jackson offensive lineman Connor Tollison has already won several awards during his high school career. The 6-foot 5-inch, 305-pound tackle was a three-time All-State selection, the 2021 Carr Trophy winner and on Saturday was named the Hudson Chiropractic Football Offensive Player of the Year and the SoutheastHEALTH Male Athlete of the Year at the 2021 Semoball Awards.

