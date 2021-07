The popular avocado lime ranch dressing from the restaurant chain Chick-fil-A is a flavorful twist on ranch dressing. This Southwestern-style dressing benefits from the addition of creamy avocado, spices, and tart lime, and it livens up any salad. Since their signature dressings are not available for purchase by the bottle, if you want to enjoy this zesty salad dressing at home you will need to recreate it yourself. This recipe mimics the restaurant version and is great to keep on hand in your refrigerator.