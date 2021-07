Buffalo has many great barbers and barbershops, believe it or not, for a long time, I didn't know that you actually needed to go to school or training to get a license to cut hair legally in New York State. Remember back in the days when your friend or your neighborhood barber would cut your hair for 5 bucks? Now, Barbershops all around Western New York have stepped up their game with better equipment and most have even improved the overall customer experience.