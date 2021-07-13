1SG (RET) Llellwyn “Mac” McTavish, 85, of Junction City, KS passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Geary Community Hospital. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at New Church of the Living God with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to New Church of the Living God.