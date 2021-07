Perfect your barbecue skills with Sheraton Dallas Hotel's Executive Chef, Zeb Hartline. Mastering The Art Of Smoking Meats will be a three-event series that will take place at Sheraton Dallas Hotel's Herb 'N Jungle, an outdoor garden on the 4th floor terrace of the hotel in downtown Dallas. The events will feature a demonstration from Chef Zeb with tips and tricks on how to prepare different types of meats and seafood for your summer barbecue, live music, and food and drinks provided with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets include access to the event, food and drinks, hotel self-parking, a Chef's Barbecue Tips and Tricks handout for items that were covered in the class, recipes and a meat rub for beef and chicken. All attendees will also be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a Traeger Ranger Portable Tabletop Wood Pellet Grill. The first event is on Friday, July 16 from 6-8pm, and then the follow two Friday's at the same time.