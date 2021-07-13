Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Bonton Farms Act Signed Into Law

By Alex Macon
dmagazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI missed this amid all the other news that’s been coming out of the state’s special legislative session, but last week Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Bonton Farms Act into law. Named for the South Dallas urban farm, which feeds people in one of southern Dallas’ many food deserts and helps employ formerly incarcerated men and women, the act effectively wipes out many of the fines and fees that a person may have accrued before they were incarcerated.

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Royce West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bonton Farms Act#Hb 569#D Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 7

Community Policy