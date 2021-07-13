Bonton Farms Act Signed Into Law
I missed this amid all the other news that’s been coming out of the state’s special legislative session, but last week Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Bonton Farms Act into law. Named for the South Dallas urban farm, which feeds people in one of southern Dallas’ many food deserts and helps employ formerly incarcerated men and women, the act effectively wipes out many of the fines and fees that a person may have accrued before they were incarcerated.www.dmagazine.com
