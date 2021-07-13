The Cobblestone Project rebuilds to feed northwest Arkansas

Feeding the hungry can seem like an overwhelming and never-ending task, but one Fayetteville nonprofit has taken on the challenge. “Food insecurity is widespread across our community,” said Kelton Hays, executive director of The Cobblestone Project, a nonprofit farm focused on hunger relief through sustainable agriculture. “Every single person knows somebody or has come into contact with somebody who is food insecure. Something like 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 4 children in Arkansas are considered food insecure.”