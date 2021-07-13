Cancel
Arkansas State

The Cobblestone Project rebuilds to feed northwest Arkansas

By Chelsea Dinterman
farmtalknews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeding the hungry can seem like an overwhelming and never-ending task, but one Fayetteville nonprofit has taken on the challenge. “Food insecurity is widespread across our community,” said Kelton Hays, executive director of The Cobblestone Project, a nonprofit farm focused on hunger relief through sustainable agriculture. “Every single person knows somebody or has come into contact with somebody who is food insecure. Something like 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 4 children in Arkansas are considered food insecure.”

www.farmtalknews.com

