Gilbert's Hearne Plaza Garage Wins Best Design Award

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert's Hearne Plaza Garage has won Best Design of a Parking Facility in the 2021 IPMI Awards of Excellence from the International Parking and Mobility Institute.

The garage opened in 2019 and is located in Gilbert’s Heritage District, just east of Gilbert Road and north of Vaughn Avenue.

The free facility is one of two garages to serve our community’s lively downtown entertainment district and features 600 parking stalls, electric vehicle charging stations, LED lighting and an iconic clock tower.

Flip to page 40 to read what the International Parking and Mobility Institute had to say about our award-winning facility: bit.ly/3kegoxz