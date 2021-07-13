Cancel
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert's Hearne Plaza Garage Wins Best Design Award

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 12 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Gilbert's Hearne Plaza Garage has won Best Design of a Parking Facility in the 2021 IPMI Awards of Excellence from the International Parking and Mobility Institute.

The garage opened in 2019 and is located in Gilbert’s Heritage District, just east of Gilbert Road and north of Vaughn Avenue.

The free facility is one of two garages to serve our community’s lively downtown entertainment district and features 600 parking stalls, electric vehicle charging stations, LED lighting and an iconic clock tower.

Flip to page 40 to read what the International Parking and Mobility Institute had to say about our award-winning facility: bit.ly/3kegoxz

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

