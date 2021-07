Captain Scotton the Condor out of Fisherman’s Landing in San Diego, CA checked in:. We are staring to put a nice day together on these Bluefin. We’ve been on a long drift of 40-60 pounders keeping fish hooked up. We have a lot of people from out of state & kids today and they are having a blast. We have 20 on the boat so far and 3 hooked up.