Accidents

2 Men Dead After Apparent Drowning Incident in Kaʻū

bigislandnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating an apparent drowning in Kaʻū after two men were swept out to sea over the weekend. Hawai‘i Police along with Hawai‘i Fire Department, and US Coast Guard personnel responded to the incident on Friday, July 9, at approximately 10:56 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene they learned a 42-year-old man had fallen into the ocean while fishing along the remote shoreline at the end of the Road to the Sea.

#Drowning#Us Coast Guard#Accident#Hawai I Police#Hawai I Fire Department#Us Coast Guard#Hpd#Kona Community Hospital
