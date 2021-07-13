Nancy Jane (Andrews) Irrgang, 66, of Rising Sun, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones and fur babies. Nancy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Nov. 18, 1954, a daughter of Wilford D. Andrews and the late Edna Elizabeth (Smith) Andrews. She was a graduate of North Dearborn High School, Class of 1972. Nancy worked as a dental assistant for 39 years in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, first for Dr. Ford until his retirement in 1997 and then for Dr. Oyler. Nancy formerly attended St. John’s United Church in Harrison where she was very active, serving as deaconess and board member until failing health prevented her attendance.