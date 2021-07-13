People On The Move
JoggingBuddy is thrilled to announce the addition of top industry leader Michael Capiraso to its Board of Advisors and shareholders. Mr. Capiraso has a long history of brand development and strategic business planning, and his lifelong passion for running, fitness, and serving the running community in NYC and globally make him an ideal fit for the JoggingBuddy Board. Capiraso's leadership and brand-building skills will be a valuable asset to JoggingBuddy as it seeks to re-energize public health.www.bizjournals.com
