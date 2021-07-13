After-Hours Stock Movers 07/13: (CMP) (CPLG) (SLAM) Higher; (IMRA) (SRAC) (LMAT) Lower (more...)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,749,330 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $200 million. Cytek is offering 11,764,706 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 2,799,929 shares of common stock. Cytek will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.