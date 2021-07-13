Cancel
After-Hours Stock Movers 07/13: (CMP) (CPLG) (SLAM) Higher; (IMRA) (SRAC) (LMAT) Lower (more...)

 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) 15.8% HIGHER; identified a lithium brine resource of approximately 2.4 million metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at its active Ogden, Utah, solar evaporation site, including an indicated lithium resource within the ambient brine of the Great Salt Lake.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Acquires 7,959 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.29% of MicroStrategy worth $18,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Holocene Advisors LP Invests $228,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
StocksStreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) IPO Opens 15% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for Instructure (NYSE: INST) opened for trading at $23.05 after pricing 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $20.00. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Citigroup...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SageGuard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Cytek Biosciences, Inc (CTKB) Prices 16.7M Share IPO at $17/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,749,330 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cytek from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $200 million. Cytek is offering 11,764,706 shares of common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 2,799,929 shares of common stock. Cytek will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. In addition, Cytek has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,184,695 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Purchases 7,507 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 116.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Affimed were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 328.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Buys 97,016 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2,672.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of Watsco worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diametric Capital LP Invests $2.17 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Pentair makes up about 1.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clarity Financial LLC Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Has $276.47 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Airbnb worth $276,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Acquires 393,134 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 1,012.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $46,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

19,716 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. A number...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Prices 1M Share Offering at $54.50

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT), a provider of peripheral vascular devices, implants and services, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $54.50 per share. Gross proceeds to LeMaitre from the offering are expected to be approximately $54.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by LeMaitre. The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. LeMaitre has granted the underwriters of the offering the right for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Imara Inc. (IMRA) Announces $50M Offering at $6/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Imara Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to $7.5 million of additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Medallia Inc. (MDLA) at Buy

Stifel analyst Parker Lane assumes coverage on Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU), a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stifel Assumes Everbridge (EVBG) at Buy

Stifel analyst Lane Parker assumes coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $160.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

WNS Limited (WNS) PT Raised to $90 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin raised the price target on WNS Limited (NYSE: WNS) to $90.00 (from $82.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

