Like so many other automakers, Ford has been hit hard by the global semiconductor chip shortage. This issue has forced delays of the Bronco Sport along with delays of the standard Bronco and the Mach-E. For buyers of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford has made amends by offering them $1,000 back on their purchases along with double the free charging they were originally promised. However, the regular Mustang, F-150, Explorer, Escape, and Bronco Sport have all seen production at eight North American plants halted, and that delay is going to be significant. In order to try to make up for this, Ford will be offering F-Series customers a $100 Amazon gift card.