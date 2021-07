SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With the Delta variant on the rise, many are wondering is it time to mask up again?. Dr. Yurochko, a Professor and Vice-chair of Microbiology and Immunology at LSU Health Shreveport, said by now one ought to know that “masks absolutely work” — and his stance on it is abundantly clear, citing Delta variant is more infectious and anyone who is more vulnerable or who has underlying health issues should mask up.