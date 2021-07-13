Links on React and JavaScript

The JVM Ecosystem Report 2021, a collaboration between Snyk and Azul, has revealed that 62% of the surveyed developers use Java 11 in production, narrowly leading Java 8 with 60%. Kotlin is the most popular JVM language after Java. At 45%, AdoptOpenJDK is the most popular JDK distribution, which is well ahead of Oracle OpenJDK and Oracle JDK coming in at 28% and 23%, respectively. Eclipse Adoptium, having recently created their new working group, has already contributed 1% (Adoptium is still incubating and has not officially released any binaries). The use of Spring Boot, Jarkarta EE, and newer frameworks has grown over the past year. Developers favored IntelliJ IDEA, which was used three times as much as the Eclipse IDE, while the use of Maven was twice that of Gradle.
