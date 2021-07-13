Cancel
Links on React and JavaScript

By Chris Coyier
CSS-Tricks
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a day-job, React-using person, I like to stay abreast of interesting React news. As such, I save a healthy amount of links. Allow me to dump out my latest pile. Most of this is about React but not all of it. The Plan for React 18 — A bunch...

css-tricks.com

ComputersCSS-Tricks

Meta Theme Color and Trickery

Starting with Version 15, Safari supports the theme-color tag both on macOS and iOS. That’s exciting news because now the first desktop browser supports this tag and it also supports the media attribute and the prefers-color-scheme media feature. I never really took much note of the theme-color meta tag, but...
ComputersCSS-Tricks

:fullscreen

The :fullscreen CSS pseudo-class allows you to select and style any element that is currently in fullscreen mode. You know those times you allow an image or some other element to take up the full screen? Well, we can style elements when they’re in that state and that’s what :fullscreen lets us do.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Fusion 12.1.2 Low Disk Space

I am on MacOS 11.4. VMWare Fusion 12.1.2. - Told disk space low inside Windows system--it was less than 400mb so Windows got stuck in trying to update OS. - I went to settings, increase the SCSI disk size to 100gb... - The settings interface shows 100gb allocated, but this...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

20 Best Free Fact Sheet Microsoft Word Templates to Download 2021

A fact sheet is a document that mentions everything you need to know about a product, service, project, plan, or topic. Read on to find out how a fact sheet Microsoft Word template is a must-have before you start creating your document. A fact sheet is a great tool to...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mac editor BBEdit mutates into note-taking software

With the new version 14, the BBEdit editor can now also be used explicitly for notes. As the developers themselves write, many users previously used the application for quick recordings. However, if these are now created as a note, you no longer have to save them manually or assign a file name – the software automatically selects the latter based on the first entry and changes it accordingly. Fixed names can also be assigned if explicitly requested.
InternetCSS-Tricks

Hashnode: A Blogging Platform for Developers

❥ Sponsored (Written by Chris Coyier) Hashnode is a free developer blogging platform. Say you’ve just finished an ambitious project and want to write about 10 important lessons you’ve learned as a developer during it. You should definitely blog it—I love that kind of blog post, myself. Making a jump into the technical debt of operating your own blog isn’t a small choice, but it’s important to own your own content. With Hashnode, the decision gets a lot easier. You can blog under a site you entirely own, and at the same time, reap the benefits of hosted software tailor-made for developer blogging and be part of a social center around developer writing.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Start Creating Desktop Apps in Python With the Tkinter GUI Library

Tkinter is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) toolkit you should try out if you want to explore the power of Python in creating desktop apps. Here, we take a look at the basics of the Tkinter GUI module. Tkinter Setup. Typically, you don't need to install tkinter separately if you've...
Softwarehakin9.org

Orbitaldump - a simple multi-threaded distributed SSH brute-forcing tool written in Python

A simple multi-threaded distributed SSH brute-forcing tool written in Python. When the script is executed without the --proxies switch, it acts just like any other multi-threaded SSH brute-forcing scripts. When the --proxies switch is added, the script pulls a list (usually thousands) of SOCKS4 proxies from ProxyScrape and launch all brute-force attacks over the SOCKS4 proxies so brute-force attempts will be less likely to be rate-limited by the target host.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Generating a Requirements.txt File from a Jupyter Notebook

A much overlooked way to save some time. Creating a requirements.txt file is a necessary process, particularly when sharing your code, developing MLOps or just pushing something up into a Docker container. It is surprisingly tricky to get a clean requirements.txt file from a Jupyter Notebook, so I’ve investigated the...
SoftwareHEXUS.net

Windows 11's refined context menus explained

Microsoft's right click context menus are undeniably useful. It is also good how it left the shell extension open so that third party software developers could put in quick and useful right click options. However, in Windows 10 and earlier this same menu could become very long, cluttered, and seemingly unorganised, with multiple level fly-out submenus too.
SoftwareGamingOnLinux

A chat with Joshua Strobl of the Solus Linux distribution

GOL: Solus also comes with your “flagship” desktop environment Budgie, that you (and others) work on directly. What advantages does Budgie have over other desktops? Why should people think about using it?. "The overarching goal of Budgie is to provide a focused user experience that out-of-the-box balances a traditional look...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

6 Steps to Using the LogRhythm API

This article will show you how to use the LogRhythm API. It is important to understand what the API can do and how you can use it. This will help you gain better value from your SIEM deployment. A Practical Use Case for the LogRhythm API. To showcase use of...
SoftwareMacworld

How to set a custom scale for each website in macOS Safari

Website designers have particular feelings about how their work should look on your display. The rise of responsive design over the last several years has led to most sites automatically resizing their type and graphics and reshaping their layout to fit the size of your browser window or the device you’re using. You should be able to read, navigate, and interact with a web page without making your own adjustments. (Responsive design means the site uses style sheets and sometimes JavaScript to respond to the dimensions of the view within the browser window.)
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Crowdsource Your SQL Queries

There are a lot of people out there who give SQL a hard time (here and here to name a few). Some of their criticism is certainly valid, but the reality is SQL isn’t going anywhere. As the language of databases, it is the gatekeeper of our data and with advances in data warehousing, there’s no faster way to query big data. Its intuitive syntax, while verbose, enables it to be used by technical analysts and business users alike. And in a world with more and more analytical languages to learn both proprietary and open-source (e.g. Python, R), SQL is the one common language we all share.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

WebAssembly 2021: Workshops on Wasm modules with Rust and on SPAs with Blazor

To accompany the online conference on WebAssembly on August 31st heise Developer and dpunkt.verlag Two full-day workshops in September: On September 1, the focus is on Wasm modules for the browser with Rust, and on September 10, interested parties will learn in a crash course on Blazor WebAssembly 6.0 how to use .NET and C # to create real single-page Web apps developed.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

How to Break Your Code

It is a truth universally acknowledged that it’s best to find bugs in your program before your users do. As the old programming joke goes: a programmer walks into a bar and orders a beer. 99 beers. 0.999999 beers. Orders 0 beers. Orders an iguana. Then a customer enters and...
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

Programming languages: Learn Python basics and advanced skills in these 12 courses

Whether you're learning how to use Python as a new developer or as a network admin, check out these online training courses. If you want to break into a new tech career as a developer, and you don't know which programming language to learn first, Python might be perfect for you. Python is one of the leading programming languages in the world, and it's expected to continue to grow. Best of all, since Python was specifically designed to be easy to learn, non-programmers have been known to learn the basics over just one weekend. Now you can train at your own pace with The Complete 2021 Python Expert Super Bundle for only $59.99.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How To Create a Multiboot USB Drive for Linux

There are hundreds, if not thousands of active Linux distributions and although many of the desktop distributions look the same, featuring the same set of applications or even desktop environments, there’s still a lot which separates them. This is why, for most novice Linux users, distro hopping – the practice of frequently switching between Linux distributions, is the only sane course to find one they’re comfortable with. Although many distributions now provide Live-installable images, making it possible to try the distribution without installing it first, constantly formatting USB drives to make room for the next distribution is quite cumbersome.
Softwaretechgig.com

5 Reasons to use Python programming language for web app development

According to the TIOBE index, the Python programming language has come out as the major and popular programming language. It has been used for. for years due to its flexibility and simplicity. The programming language has come out as the major programming language for backend and frontend development. But why does the web app developer opt for.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Snyk JVM Ecosystem Report 2021 Finds Increased Usage of Java 11 in Production

The JVM Ecosystem Report 2021, a collaboration between Snyk and Azul, has revealed that 62% of the surveyed developers use Java 11 in production, narrowly leading Java 8 with 60%. Kotlin is the most popular JVM language after Java. At 45%, AdoptOpenJDK is the most popular JDK distribution, which is well ahead of Oracle OpenJDK and Oracle JDK coming in at 28% and 23%, respectively. Eclipse Adoptium, having recently created their new working group, has already contributed 1% (Adoptium is still incubating and has not officially released any binaries). The use of Spring Boot, Jarkarta EE, and newer frameworks has grown over the past year. Developers favored IntelliJ IDEA, which was used three times as much as the Eclipse IDE, while the use of Maven was twice that of Gradle.

