Pop Superstar ED SHEERAN Is 'Not Opposed To' Making Death Metal Album

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran says that he might record a death metal album. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter, who is one of the most successful musicians on the planet, floated the possibility of exploring a more extreme musical path while speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column. He said: "I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to CRADLE OF FILTH and SLIPKNOT and all that stuff. I'm not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That's something I've never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating."

