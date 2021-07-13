Eagles make donation to annual radio-telethon
The Hillsboro Eagles made a $2,500 donation Tuesday to the 49th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. The donation brings the final total for the radio-telethon to $97,358, according to event organizer Rocky Coss. Pictured are event organizers, hosts, sponsors and Eagles members (l-r) Rocky Coss, Tim Priest, Ron Coffey, Rick Williams, Steve Purtee (front), Eli Hogsett (back) and Lindsay Cloud.www.timesgazette.com
Comments / 0