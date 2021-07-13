Cancel
Stocks

Stocks Drop as Inflation Data Weighs

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow closed 107 points lower today, as inflation data weighed on the market. The U.S. Labor Department reported a higher-than-expected year-over-year rise of 5.4% in the consumer price index (CPI) -- its fastest pace in almost 13 years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pulled back to finish in the red, after both eking out record intraday highs, with the latter pushed lower by a jump in the 10-year Treasury yield by 5 basis points. In other economic data, the core CPI, excluding food and energy, made its sharpest move higher since 1991, rising 4.5%, and the U.S. federal budget deficit narrowed to $174 billion in June. Meanwhile, earnings season kicked off with financial stocks today, and investors are looking ahead to more big-name bank reports coming up this week.

