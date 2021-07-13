Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition Hosting Educational Classes

Cover picture for the articleThe Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition is looking to help enhance education and skills for professionals and volunteers in the faith community. The group said they recognize that many survivors turn to the faith community for support and guidance, and that faith leaders who are willing to assist in preventing domestic violence are an important and critical piece in the effort to end domestic violence in the community.

