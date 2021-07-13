Nokia's Pre-Earnings Update Attracts Options Bulls
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is seeing a surge today, up 10.2% at $5.93 at last check, and options traders are taking notice. So far, 333,000 calls and 44,000 puts have exchanged hands -- five times the intraday average. The July 6 call is the most popular, followed by the 6.5 call, with positions being bought to open at both. This bullish reaction comes after Nokia said it plans to lift its full-year guidance, just ahead of its second-quarter earnings report, which will be released on Thursday, July 29.www.schaeffersresearch.com
