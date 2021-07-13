Nokia's Pre-Earnings Update Attracts Options Bulls

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.56.