Should Investors Be Buying These Top Tech Stocks Ahead Of Their Earnings?. As tech stocks continue to make headlines this earnings season, should investors be jumping on given the industry’s current momentum? If anything, tech stocks have been and still are some of the top growth names in the stock market today. This would mainly be thanks to the ever-evolving nature of tech. After all, tech is present in most facets of life. From the maintenance of core infrastructures and government systems to the homes we live in, tech is involved. In theory, as time passes more advanced tech would likely emerge to either replace or improve today’s cutting-edge discoveries. Because of this, investors looking for stocks with long-term growth potential could be tuning their radars towards the top tech stocks now.