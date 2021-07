Want to own a super-small home with the latest green tech? Then bid fast on this 540-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit. Solar panels, electric blinds, efficient bathroom fixtures that conserve water and a toilet lid that rises as you step inside are just some of the many perks this Pearl Homes prototype dwelling—don't dare call it a tiny home!—has to offer. It also has a battery storage system to generate backup power and operate off the grid. (You can see it in action here.) It's Pearl Homes' first house with a net-zero carbon footprint to be fully certified by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and it's the prototype for the homebuilder's most recent project, Hunters Point, in Cortez.