7/31/21 Farm Hour with Jim Raymond and Randy Hughes

Farm Laborer: Bobby Finnicum operating out of Culbertson, MT has an opening for one farm laborer. Duties include: Drive and Control equipment to support agricultural activities such as tilling soil, planting, cultivating, and harvesting crops; feeding and herding livestock; and hauling grain, hay, livestock and equipment. Maintain, repair and rebuild fences, corrals and other buildings. Manage, livestock. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, pasture rotation, branding, loading animals and assisting in birth deliveries. Maintain, repair, operate, farm machinery, vehicles, and equipment such as Tractors and Harvesters. Duties may include dismantle defective machines for repair, record details of repairs made and parts used, reassemble machines and equipment following repair, testing and making adjustments as necessary, and clean and lubricate parts. Minimum requirements: 3 Months of Experience required with job duties and a High School Diploma or equivalent. Qualified applicants mail resumes to: Bobby Finnicum 32611 CO RD 143, Culbertson MT 59218.