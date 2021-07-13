Cancel
Indiana State

Hoosiers Head Coach Tom Allen Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) It’s mid-July and that means it is “Watch List Season”. On Tuesday afternoon Indiana head football coach Tom Allen was named to the Bobby Dodd Trophy Watch List. Allen led the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record in 2020 and took home the American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year as well as the 2020 Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (Big Ten coaches vote) and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year (Big Ten media vote). He was also a finalist for the 2020 Bobby Dodd Trophy.

