Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, NY

Josef S Mazurkiewicz, 75, formerly of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Josef S Mazurkiewicz, formerly of Hammond, NY passed peacefully July 2, 2021 at his residence in Saranac Lake, NY at the age of 75. Josef was born in England, the son of Stanislaw and Lily Mazurkiewicz and raised in Scotland prior to immigrating to the United States with his parents. He lived in New York City and Long Island and attended Brooklyn Preparatory School. He came to the North Country as a farm cadet at Mitchell Farm, Hammond, NY and later attended and graduated from Canton ATC. Josef volunteered for service with the US Marine Corps, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged. Josef settled in Northern NY and was a New York State Trooper before leaving to work in the family business, J&S Carpet, Hammond, NY. He later worked various positions related to security before retiring. Josef enjoyed his time in retirement taking in nature on the lake at Lake George and more recently overlooking the mountains at Saranac Lake.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammond, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Saranac Lake, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Saranac Lake, NY
Obituaries
City
Lake George, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Us Marine Corps#Wwny#The North Country#Mitchell Farm#J S Carpet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
Country
Vietnam
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy