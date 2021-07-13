Cancel
Ceviche to open on Beach Drive soon

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeviche Tapas and Bar is set to open on Beach Drive in downtown St. Pete soon. Considered one of the city’s longest standing restaurants, Ceviche is known for their tapas, traditional sangrias and Spanish wine. The restaurant is even planning on building a new wine room to offer a more extensive Spanish wine list.

