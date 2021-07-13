Ceviche to open on Beach Drive soon

Top floor condo in a wonderful, well kept complex conveniently located in Sunrise Beach on the 13 mile marker of Lake of the Ozarks. Rare find with a 16X40 boat slip and a pwc slip/lift in the same dock. Great views from the screened in porch and the docks are situated perfectly in the cove allowing for easy docking and great swimming. This is a complete package with the furniture included as well as a garage located directly across from the unit. Large lakeside master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks & great lake views. Port Royale is perfectly located only minutes from the toll bridge by car and in the middle of everything by boat. Wonderful surrounding neighbors in the cove and great amenities in the complex. No nightly rentals are allowed and this is a very relaxing condo atmosphere. Complex has a gorgeous lakefront pool & waterfront boardwalk that leads to the cruiser slip & pwc spot. It is hard to come by a top floor unit with this size slip & rental restriction policy.