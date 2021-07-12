Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Sip Champagne On The 71st Floor Of The Tallest DTLA Skyscraper

Take in 360-degree views of the twinkling city lights, from 950 feet up in the air.

Perched on the 71st floor of the US Bank Tower is a stunning restaurant aptly named 71 Above . It offers seamless views that wrap around the dining room that capture the essence of the city’s skyline — from the city’s twinkling skyline to the mountains and ocean. While the recently opened Vista Patio just below on the 69th floor and also comes with these unbeatable sweeping views, this is a touch more refined.

The bar-lounge setup invites diners to sit back and relax while also creating an environment perfect for everything ranging from that highly anticipated first date to a celebratory after-work drink with your team. Surely with stunning views that set the bar pretty high (no pun intended), plus the food and cocktail menu are meant to be just as memorable.

The restaurant serves a prix fixe menu, so depending on the time of day, guests can choose from an ample amount of options for lunch (2 courses) or dinner (three courses.) Entrees like the champagne poached oyster made with Santa Barbara uni, Kaluga caviar, and béarnaise, as well as the Flannery New York Strip made with miso, sweet garlic purée, onion jus, smoked soy, peanuts might be just at breathtaking as the scenery. If a la carte is more your style, feel free to sit at the bar where you can order from a curated menu.

Speaking of the bar, 71 Above’s cocktail menu is a tasteful nod of the surrounding Los Angeles cities. Hollywood consists of jalapeño grey goose vodka, Lillet Blanc, grapefruit cordial, and lime while the Echo Park is made up of la caravedo pisco, el silencio mezcal, chareau aloe, cinnamon, and lime.

It’s recommended that you try and book your reservations as far as in advance as possible to assure the spot that you want—note, some dining and seating options may be currently unavailable. If you make your reservations online, you’re able to choose the area that you want to be seated in but you can call to make a reservation as well. It probably wouldn’t hurt to also bring a pack of gum so that your ears don’t pop on the elevator ride up!

You can find out more and book your reservation to 71 here .

Location: 633 W 5th St 71st Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071. See it on Google maps .
Hours: Monday through Thursday from 11:30a to 11p, Fridays from 11:30a to 12a, Saturdays from 5p to 12a, and Sundays from 5p to 10p.

