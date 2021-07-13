Cancel
Eye on the Tropics: Quiet for a bit

By Matt Lanza
spacecityweather.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a frenetic start to the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, we’re settling down into a bit of a quiet period, and I am sure no one is complaining. Last week saw Elsa, which was the earliest “E” storm on record. We’ve already fallen off 2020’s insane pace however, as Fay formed on July 9th last year. Gonzalo did not form until the 22nd of July, indicating that we had a bit of a lull last year too.

