Out of the Quarantine and Into the Fire: Will a Restaurant Make You Sick

corvallisadvocate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon is open for business again. It’s exciting, especially considering that it feels like most of us haven’t had human contact or a proper restaurant meal in decades. Before you rush to your favorite brewery or pizza joint, it’s important to learn to spot a safe restaurant – a skill that many kitchen veterans have internalized to a tee – like spidey sense, but less exciting. So how can you develop your own superhuman safety senses?

Fort Worth, TXpapercitymag.com

This New Fort Worth Restaurant is a Real Beauty — Maria’s Mexican Kitchen Makes You Want to Stay a While

Maria's Mexican Kitchen's stylish main dining room. Photo by Courtney Dabney. Stepping into Chef Felipe Armenta’s newest restaurant can be a revelation for Fort Worth foodies. Maria’s Mexican Kitchen just recently opened at 1712 S. University Drive. Spoiler alert: it bears no resemblance to its rustic restaurant predecessor Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House.
Lawrenceville, GAaccesswdun.com

Fire damages a Lawrenceville restaurant

A Mexican restaurant on fire received help from Gwinnett County firefighters who just happened to be in the right place at the right time. At 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, a fire medic unit was headed to a call when they saw black smoke coming from the back of Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant off Pleasant Hill Rd. in Lawrenceville.
Victoria County, TXVictoria Advocate

Know before you dine out -- read this week's restaurant inspection reports

The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties. In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
mashed.com

This Famous LA Restaurant Will Make Almost Anything You Want

If you often wish you could travel back in time to a more glamorous version of Los Angeles to dine in at a spot with lush velvet chairs and crisp white tablecloths, the Pacific Dining Car just might be the perfect solution. The vintage-styled restaurant is family owned (and has been for four generations), and has also been around for 100 years — according to their website, they've been operating since 1921, serving up elevated steakhouse fare through the years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the old-school spot was actually open 24 hours a day, allowing you to enjoy a fine dining meal at all hours of the night.
Food & Drinkspctonline.com

Dishing Out Tips for Restaurants

The most commonly encountered cockroach species on the Oregon Coast is the German cockroach, reports Nancy Boerema of FireFly Enlightened Pest Solutions. She sees plenty of them, most often in restaurants, hotels and apartment complexes. Commercial kitchens are the most challenging, she says, due to not only sanitation issues but also the physical environment.
Brewster, MAPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘I hope you get hit by a car’: Restaurant closes for day of kindness after customers make staff cry

A restaurant in Brewster, Massachusetts called Apt Cape Cod closed for a day of kindness recently after customers made staff cry. The restaurant posted a statement to Facebook last Thursday, “As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human.”
Posted by
Q106.5

Open Letter To Those Eating Out In Restaurants… You Must Chill

I've said it a million times...... Before I got into the world of radio, I worked in the kitchen industry. As a musician, it's a staple form of employment. No matter where you go, you'll always have a job. That's what my grandfather taught me. People always want to eat, so there will always be work.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Asmita Karanje

5 Best Korean Restaurants In Dallas You Must Check Out This Summer

Korean culture's becoming an international sensation. Be it K-pop stars jamming over Spotify or K-dramas possessing nearly every laptop and TV screen accessible by teenagers. Certainly an exciting phenomenon, but we're here to talk about food. Korean cuisine's a marvel to behold, and we're just glad it's finally getting all the deserved love and attention.
PetsFox11online.com

Stay out of blue-green algae; it can make you and your pets sick

(WLUK) -- If you're hitting the beach this summer, make sure you and your pets are not swimming in blue-green algae. Blue-green algae is actually a pathogen called cyanobacteria. It's sometimes called "pond scum." It can make people and pets sick if they swallow it or breathe it in water droplets. It can also cause irritation if rubbed on the skin under clothes.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

Never Put This on Your Meat After Barbecuing, CDC Warns

From June to August, your grill sees a lot of action, especially over the Fourth of July weekend. If you've been barbecuing for decades, flipping burgers on the grill might seem like second nature by now. However, you could be making a dangerous mistake without realizing it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned about the potential health hazards of putting this one thing on your meat after barbecuing it. Read on to find out what common cooking practice you need to avoid.

