Out of the Quarantine and Into the Fire: Will a Restaurant Make You Sick

If you often wish you could travel back in time to a more glamorous version of Los Angeles to dine in at a spot with lush velvet chairs and crisp white tablecloths, the Pacific Dining Car just might be the perfect solution. The vintage-styled restaurant is family owned (and has been for four generations), and has also been around for 100 years — according to their website, they've been operating since 1921, serving up elevated steakhouse fare through the years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the old-school spot was actually open 24 hours a day, allowing you to enjoy a fine dining meal at all hours of the night.