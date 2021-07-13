Out of the Quarantine and Into the Fire: Will a Restaurant Make You Sick
Oregon is open for business again. It’s exciting, especially considering that it feels like most of us haven’t had human contact or a proper restaurant meal in decades. Before you rush to your favorite brewery or pizza joint, it’s important to learn to spot a safe restaurant – a skill that many kitchen veterans have internalized to a tee – like spidey sense, but less exciting. So how can you develop your own superhuman safety senses?www.corvallisadvocate.com
Comments / 0