Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Balsamic Pork Chops

By Jasmine Smith
Food & Wine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreheat oven to 175°F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to caramelize to a deep golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. If onion starts to stick to skillet or brown too quickly, add a splash of water to skillet as needed.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Chops#Balsamic Vinegar#Red Wine Vinegar#Salt#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescleanfoodcrush.com

Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

Absolutely Delicious *tender* Pineapple Chicken prepared in my most favorite kitchen appliance: the crockpot. The Slow Cooker does the work and we don’t need to babysit!. Sweet & Tangy homemade pineapple sauce, made of fresh pineapple, coconut aminos, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger. VERY simple, but so good you’ll be making this sauce often!
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...
Recipesutahstories.com

Chile-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloins are so easy to cook and they cook very quickly, as well. So I often turn to pork tenderloin when I don’t want to spend too much time in the kitchen. The key to cooking this cut of meat is to not overcook it. Tenderloins can get dry and tough very quickly, so pay close attention to the temperature of the meat as it cooks. You could serve this pork with salsa or perhaps fruit chutney, but it’s delicious without any sauce or accompaniments at all. The leftovers make for delicious pork tacos.
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Chicken Satay

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Chicken Satay is juicy, tangy, and absolutely divine. Marinated and then grilled to perfection serve these with a savory peanut sauce that is positively addicting. Grilling meat on skewers makes...
RecipesFood & Wine

Turkey Curry

Melt ghee in a Dutch oven over medium. Add mustard seeds and dried red chiles; cook, stirring occasionally, until mustard seeds are mostly done popping, 2 minutes, 30 seconds to 3 minutes. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and ginger; cook, stirring often, until aromatic and lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Stir in cumin, chili powder, garam masala, and coriander; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
RecipesFood & Wine

How to Make the Homemade Chocolate Shell of Your Dreams

When it comes to ice cream, there's a whole world of toppings, ranging from maraschino cherries and hot fudge to chopped nuts and caramel. If you're in camp Magic Shell (aka that sauce that hardens into a crunchy chocolate shell), you'll appreciate this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition—Justin Chapple is making his own version from scratch. All you need to do is melt bittersweet chocolate with coconut oil and season it with a pinch of salt. In mere minutes, you'll have a chocolatey topping that can be used on all kinds of frozen desserts.
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Greek Pasta Salad

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. This Greek Pasta Salad is the perfect dish to bring to any summer gathering. It’s colorful, flavorful, and easy to make! Greek pasta salad is a great way for you to eat Greek food without having all of the work that goes into making it from scratch. All you need are some common ingredients like Greek olives, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion. This dish can be made in literally just minutes.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Kraft Created a Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream—And It's Available Nationwide

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has been a staple of American diets since 1937. (And maybe it's just me, but I find the fact that, in Canada, it's still simply called "Kraft Dinner" one of life's great pleasures.) But like many products that have spent generations on supermarket shelves, recently, Kraft has been looking for fun ways to breathe some excitement back into the brand. In the past year, they humorously rebranded as Kraft Breakfast, tried their hand at fall's hottest trend with Kraft Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, and created a candy-flavored pink macaroni and cheese for Valentine's Day.
Recipesclimbinggriermountain.com

Jalapeno-Marinated Grilled Pork Chops

Jalapeno-Marinated Grilled Pork Chops are a tasty meal that is quickly made by marinating pork chops in a spicy filled marinade and then grilled!. As a mom, I’m always looking for ways to get dinner on the table faster. One of my foolproof ways to ensure a successful, tasty meal is by marinating meats.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

ITALIAN ZUCCHINI PASTA CASSEROLE

This Italian Zucchini Pasta Casserole will quickly become a family favorite. It’s a wonderful way to enjoy zucchini and it’s absolutely delicious. The combination of sweet Italian sausage with zucchini and Italian blend cheese is definitely a winner! I can make this casserole a meal. Italian Zucchini Pasta Casserole Ingredients...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Triple Pork BBQ Sandwiches

Quiznos is really leaning into BBQ flavors this summer with the launch of its new Smilin’ Pig sandwich. Perfect for pork lovers, the new Smilin’ Pig BBQ sandwich features a meaty combination of smoked pork loin, bacon, and ham, topped with crisp red onion, cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, and Blue Ribbon BBQ sauce, all served on a toasted sub roll. The result is a very meat-heavy sandwich that's perfect for summer.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

This Editor-Loved Olive Oil Brand Created a Vinegar With 'the Tesla of Strawberries'

There's something about strawberries that makes them a poster child for summer fruits. It's the tiny dew drops of water that fall perfectly amongst the yellow seeds, the vibrant color that gleams under sunlight, and the sweet but tart flavors that go well with everything from spritzes and salads to shortcakes and salsa. If summer represents infinite possibilities, strawberries are the fruit of equally abundant opportunities in the kitchen—it's only natural they take center stage with one of the most exciting food collaborations this season.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Food & Wine

Grilled Grouper

Cut scallion or spring onion stalks roughly in half crosswise to separate white and light green bottoms from dark green tops. (If using spring onions, slice the bottom pieces in half lengthwise to make thinner.) Cut scallion bottom pieces in half crosswise to make shorter segments. Set separated dark green tops aside.
Recipeslexiscleankitchen.com

Caprese Pesto Pasta Salad

Taking two beloved summertime dishes, pesto pasta and caprese salad to make for the ultimate backyard cookout side dish. This Caprese Pesto Pasta Salad is flavorful, bright and such a fun twist on the classes pasta salad. Bring it along for a picnic, or pair it with protein for a light dinner.
RecipesFood52

Buttery Balsamic Chicken

This vinegary, buttery chicken recipe uses balsamic not one, not two, but three different ways. First, balsamic in a saltwater marinade, which boosts the chicken’s humble flavor and encourages it to stay juicy, even if you forget to set a timer and leave it on the stove a little too long. Second, more balsamic deglazes all those tasty bits stuck at the bottom of the pan, and sizzles with so much butter to yield a glossy, finger-licking-great sauce. And third, finally, a splash of balsamic at the end for brightness. I know what you’re thinking: Whoa, baby, this is too much balsamic! It’s not. Each addition works its own magic, making the chicken feel all the more special, all the more tended to. Pair with a simple salad and warm loaf of bread. Or serve on top of buttered egg noodles or couscous. The beauty of this dish is its minimalism—it’ll get along with just about anything. Don’t bother with the priciest, syrupiest balsamic in this case. Any store brand that you like the taste of will do the trick. —Emma Laperruque.
Recipesrecipes.net

Mushroom-Garlic Pork Chops Recipe

Condensed cream of mushroom with garlic soup lends a rich flavor into this skillet pork chops for a filling and savory dish that’s ready in 25 minutes. Heat the oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops and cook until the chops are well browned on both sides. Remove the pork chops and set them aside.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Authentic Fried Pork Gyoza Recipe

Gyoza is one of the most famous Japanese appetizers around, and whether you like it steamed or fried, it's always a hit. According to Ejji Ramen, there are a few different takes on just how this delicious dish came to be. Many believe that Chinese practitioner Zhang Zhongjing made gyoza a medicine to treat ears with frostbite. He would cook everything and then place them on people's frostbitten ears to help keep them warm. Now we've heard it all, right? The Chinese people took the recipe and ran with it and soldiers eventually re-created it in Japan.
RecipesFood & Wine

The 7 Tools You Need to Cook Lobster Like a Professional

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We all know that lobster is the star of summer seafood, but lobster recipes can actually be enjoyed all year long. From lobster ravioli to lobster mac and cheese, these crustaceans are totally versatile–they're just as delicious when grilled on a beach as they are when simmered into a cozy winter meal. With all the fantastic lobster recipes at your fingertips, it's about time to learn how to cook lobster properly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy