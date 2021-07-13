Balsamic Pork Chops

This vinegary, buttery chicken recipe uses balsamic not one, not two, but three different ways. First, balsamic in a saltwater marinade, which boosts the chicken’s humble flavor and encourages it to stay juicy, even if you forget to set a timer and leave it on the stove a little too long. Second, more balsamic deglazes all those tasty bits stuck at the bottom of the pan, and sizzles with so much butter to yield a glossy, finger-licking-great sauce. And third, finally, a splash of balsamic at the end for brightness. I know what you’re thinking: Whoa, baby, this is too much balsamic! It’s not. Each addition works its own magic, making the chicken feel all the more special, all the more tended to. Pair with a simple salad and warm loaf of bread. Or serve on top of buttered egg noodles or couscous. The beauty of this dish is its minimalism—it’ll get along with just about anything. Don’t bother with the priciest, syrupiest balsamic in this case. Any store brand that you like the taste of will do the trick. —Emma Laperruque.