Ruth Hardinger: Transcending Fields

Among the array of “poppets”—three-dimensional figurative sculptures made from fabric, wire, string, and beads—on display at Fountain House Gallery’s 2021 booth for the Outsider Art Fair (which was held online and at various New York City venues from January 28 through toFebruary 7, 2021), Adjustment (2020) catches my eye. In particular, the amulet, a weighty circular object comprised of intricate textures and geometric shapes accompanied by a doubled string of small beads, pulls attention to what could be a torso and divides head from arms from elongated tail—its end, tightly wound with a bright yellow string, curling upward like a mermaid. I like the contrast between the metallic charm, the softness of the magenta fabric, and the thin, hot pink string that wraps around tightly to form a body. There is an errant bead near the top which looks as if it could be a single eye, although it appears to be looking toward something imperceptible to the viewer. To be in the presence of Adjustment is to feel its energetic and aesthetic effects. It does not feel surprising, then, that artist Angela Rogers says that she was inspired by the Tarot card of Justice, and indeed, different poppets at the booth are named for other cards in the Major Arcana. Although some may interpret Justice as a sign that injustice will be righted and others see the card as a call for truth, I see these diverse interpretations presented by Adjustment as offering invitations to think about the multiple modalities of Fountain House Gallery and Studio’s mission to promote art produced by people with mental illness. As Fountain House artists gain exposure (Fountain House Gallery has had a booth at the Outsider Art Fair since 2007, for instance) they are able to be in community with one another to share ideas and techniques, and they reduce the stigma of living with mental illness.