Even the Grown-ish Cast Doesn’t Know How Yara Shahidi Does It All

The grown-ish cast has officially kicked off their senior year of college. Season 4 of the Freeform show premiered on Thursday, July 8 and for four seasons, Grown-ish fans have watched as each character has faced different struggles and made major life decisions. The show provides a lighthearted perspective of what college is like, while also tackling the realities and lessons of what it’s like to grow into your own while dealing with the ups and downs of young adulthood. Complex sat down with cast members Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Chloe Bailey, Jordan Buhat, and Diggy Simmons to chat about how their characters have progressed since the show’s 2018 premiere and what’s in store for this new season of grown-ish.